Climate Change, Wall Street, New Tax Law

-
Ask FactCheck
Q: Were illegal voters bused in to Alabama to swing the election to Doug Jones? Were thousands of fraudulent votes recorded for him?
A: Those claims were made by self-described “satirical” websites. The Alabama Secretary of State says there’s no evidence that fraudulent voting affected the outcome.
Have a question? Ask us.
- Donate Now
Because facts matter.
Sidebar Links
- SciCheck Fact-checking science-based claims.
- Health Watch Fact-checking the health care debate.
- Trump Transcripts Annotated transcripts of Trump’s remarks.
- Facebook Initiative Debunking fake news stories.
- State of the Union Our fact-checking video collaboration.
- Sign Up Get free email alerts.
- Ask SciCheck Answers to your science questions.
- Viral Spiral Don’t get spun by internet rumors.
- The Quiz Test your political knowledge.
- On the Air Our staff on TV and radio.
- Party Lines Misleading political talking points.
- Mailbag Letters from our readers.
- FlackCheck.org Our sister site for political literacy.
-