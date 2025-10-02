 Facebook Twitter Tumblr Close Skip to main content
Trump, Project 2025 and the Social Safety Net

Project 2025 described Medicare and Medicaid as “runaway entitlements” in desperate need of “reform.” 

“In essence, our deficit problem is a Medicare and Medicaid problem,” the document said.  

Trump speaks with Cabinet members and others after signing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on July 4. Official White House Photo by Molly Riley.

Social safety net and entitlement programs, which provide support for seniors, disabled and low-income Americans, were generally portrayed in the report as areas ripe with waste, fraud and/or abuse. 

Project 2025 proposed changes to Medicare and Medicaid, which provide health care to seniors and low-income Americans, respectively. It also recommended eliminating Head Start, which funds preschool programs for low-income children, overhauling the nation’s rental housing assistance programs, and expanding work requirements for the nation’s primary food assistance program.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump’s critics often warned that “Trump’s Project 2025” would cut “Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid,” as Sen. Bernie Sanders said at the Democratic convention. (As we reported at the time, Project 2025 said very little about Social Security — another deficit driver — and nothing at all about cutting it.) 

Also citing Project 2025, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, warned that Trump would “get rid” of Head Start.

As president, Trump has not proposed cutting Social Security or Medicare benefits, and he hasn’t eliminated Head Start. But he has taken steps that will or could result in deep cuts to programs that low-income Americans rely on for health care, housing and food – including Medicaid, as Sanders said. 

In our latest installment of the Project 2025 series, we look at some of the social safety net policy changes sought by Project 2025 and proposed or accomplished by Trump.

