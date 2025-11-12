Addressing Trump’s Claims About the Pardon of Binance Founder

In defending his Oct. 23 pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, President Donald Trump claimed that Zhao was the victim of a Biden administration “witch hunt.” The billionaire executive known as “CZ” pleaded guilty to allowing money-laundering through his cryptocurrency company. He was fined $50 million and served a four-month sentence in a low-security prison and halfway house.

Trump’s comments came during a Nov. 2 interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes.” Trump said, “I don’t know who he is” and “I know nothing about the guy,” though Zhao’s company assisted in business dealings that benefit World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture run by Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao arrives at federal court in Seattle, Washington, on April 30, 2024. Photo by Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a Nov. 4 briefing that the president meant “he does not have a personal relationship with” Zhao. Leavitt also claimed that the judge who heard the case said the sentencing sought by the Biden administration was “egregious and went too far. And so the president is correcting that wrong.”

Prosecutors in the case had sought a three-year sentence for Zhao, while the defense asked for probation with no jail time. The judge agreed that Zhao’s action didn’t warrant a three-year term, but sentenced him to four months in prison. Trump’s pardon did not change the prison sentence, which ended in September 2024.

Experts have concerns about Trump’s pardon of Zhao and the appearance of a conflict of interest on the president’s part.

Here, we’ll look at the basis of the Zhao case, Trump’s claims about the Biden administration’s prosecution of Zhao and concerns about Trump’s pardon.

Guilty Pleas from Binance and Its CEO

During Trump’s “60 Minutes” interview, CBS News correspondent Norah O’Donnell asked why he pardoned Zhao.

Trump said, “Okay, are you ready? I don’t know who he is. I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that. And I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.”

“But this man was treated really badly by the Biden administration,” Trump said. “And he was given a jail term. He’s highly respected. He’s a very successful guy. They sent him to jail and they really set him up. That’s my opinion. I was told about it. … I have no idea who he is. I was told that he was a victim, just like I was and just like many other people, of a vicious, horrible group of people in the Biden administration.”

Whether Zhao was “treated really badly,” as Trump claimed, is a matter of opinion. We’ll provide the facts surrounding his case and sentencing.

The government’s case against Zhao was widely covered in 2023, and the Department of Justice began investigating Binance’s activities in 2018, during Trump’s first term as president.

After the yearslong investigation and a settlement with the government, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Nov. 21, 2023, that Binance Holdings Limited, “the entity that operates the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange,” pleaded guilty to “violations related to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), failure to register as a money transmitting business, and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).”

The company agreed to pay more than $4.3 billion in penalties as a result of the investigation, “one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history,” then-Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Zhao, a Canadian national born in China, pleaded guilty to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program, in violation of the Bank Security Act, and was forced to resign as CEO of Binance.

In a Nov. 21, 2023, post on X, Zhao wrote: “Today, I stepped down as CEO of Binance. Admittedly, it was not easy to let go emotionally. But I know it is the right thing to do. I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility.”

“Because Changpeng Zhao knowingly operated a financial platform without basic anti-money laundering safeguards, the company caused illegal transactions between U.S. users and users in sanctioned jurisdictions such as Iran, Cuba, Syria, and Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine – transactions for which Binance profited with significant fees,” said Tessa Gorman, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington.

“Binance turned a blind eye to its legal obligations in the pursuit of profit. Its willful failures allowed money to flow to terrorists, cybercriminals, and child abusers through its platform,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said.

The press release also said Binance’s employees recognized that the company “did not have protocols to flag or report transactions for money laundering risks, which employees recognized would attract criminals to the exchange.” A company employee wrote, “we need a banner ‘is washing drug money too hard these days — come to binance we got cake for you.’”

“Zhao told employees it was ‘better to ask for forgiveness than permission,’ and prioritized Binance’s growth over compliance with U.S. law,” the DOJ release also said.

Zhao’s Sentence and Treatment

Following Zhao’s guilty plea, he was allowed to travel throughout the U.S. and temporarily return to his family and home in Dubai.

In a court filing at Zhao’s sentencing five months after his plea, federal prosecutors wrote that he deserved a prison sentence of three years for violating U.S. laws “on an unprecedented scale.” Zhao and his company “put U.S. customers, the U.S. financial system, and U.S. national security at risk,” the prosecutors wrote.

Federal guidelines for Zhao’s crime called for a sentence of 12 to 18 months. Zhao’s lawyers sought probation and no jail time.

Judge Richard A. Jones, who heard the case in U.S. District Court in Seattle, told Zhao, “Your conduct does not warrant a 36-month sentence,” the New York Times reported. Jones sentenced Zhao to four months in prison and ordered him to pay a personal fine of $50 million. Zhao had an estimated personal worth of $33 billion to $43 billion at the time.

Zhao served his sentence in 2024 in a low-security prison in California and a halfway house in Long Beach “where, according to a prison official, he would have been able to make supervised excursions and even go to movies,” Fortune reported.

Though Zhao’s settlement with the Justice Department included his resignation from Binance, Trump’s pardon will likely allow him to return to the company, analysts said.

The Trump Family and Binance

The Trump family’s business interests have veered in recent years from real estate to the cryptocurrency industry, with Trump’s sons pursuing various crypto ventures under the company name World Liberty Financial, including business tied to Binance, which was founded by Zhao in 2017.

Bloomberg reported in July that Binance assisted in creating the initial code that enabled the issuance of USD1, a stablecoin offered for investment by World Liberty Financial. (A stablecoin is a type of digital currency pegged to a traditional currency, such as a U.S. dollar.) That enabled USD1 to be used by MGX, a United Arab Emirates firm, for a $2 billion investment in Binance in May. The investment could channel millions annually from interest-bearing assets to the Trump family, according to Bloomberg.

Days after Trump pardoned Zhao in October, Binance began promoting sales of USD1 on its U.S. site, making the digital coin more accessible to U.S. investors and more likely to increase in value, USA Today reported.

The Trump administration has said the president has no conflicts of interest in these dealings. Leavitt said in a statement: “Neither the president nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest.”

During the “60 Minutes” interview, Trump said, “My sons are involved in crypto much more than I — me. I — I know very little about it, other than one thing. It’s a huge industry.”

Trump’s Pardon of Zhao

In the “60 Minutes” interview, O’Donnell asked Trump if he was “concerned about the appearance of corruption” in pardoning Zhao.

Trump replied: “I can’t say, because — I can’t say — I’m not concerned. I don’t — I’d rather not have you ask the question. But I let you ask it.”

Some business and legal experts have expressed concerns.

Eswar Prasad, an economics professor at Cornell University and a crypto skeptic, told the New York Times, “There is little justification for this pardon and highlights how far this administration will go to promote the cryptocurrency industry.”

“It is not unusual for businesspeople to be among those who occasionally receive presidential grants of clemency,” Dan Kobil, a professor with expertise in executive clemency at Capital University Law School, told us in an email. “For example, President Biden at the end of his term commuted the sentence of convicted Illinois fraudster Eric Bloom who stole more than $665 million from investors. He was included among 1,500 commutations of non-violent federal prisoners who had been placed on home release during the COVID-19 epidemic. Biden’s commutation did not erase Bloom’s conviction or remove its collateral consequences, but it did reduce Bloom’s sentence by several years.”

“Still, there are several unusual aspects to Trump’s pardon of Zhao,” Kobil said. “First, it was a pardon, the most sweeping form of clemency which entirely erases the consequences of the conviction, almost as if the crime never occurred. Another unusual aspect of the pardon was its timing: the pardon was issued very shortly after Zhao had completed his prison sentence, and before he had established a significant record of ongoing lawful behavior.”

“The pardon also was unusual,” Kobil said, because it was issued after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump family’s crypto venture was aided by “a partnership with an under-the-radar trading platform” called PancakeSwap that is administered by Binance. The ties between Binance and the Trump family make the pardon “look like a reward,” Kobil said.

A group of seven senators wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi seeking information about Trump’s pardon of Zhao. “The pardon — which signals to cryptocurrency executives and other white-collar criminals that they can commit crimes with impunity, so long as they enrich President Trump enough — seems likely to encourage, rather than discourage, criminal activity,” they wrote.

A group of 28 Democratic House members also sent a letter to Bondi opposing Trump’s pardon of Zhao and highlighting concerns about “potential conflicts of interest.”

Addressing questions about Zhao’s pardon at the Nov. 4 White House briefing, Leavitt said, “There’s a whole team of qualified lawyers who look at every single pardon request that, ultimately, make their way up to the president of the United States. He’s the ultimate final decision-maker. And he was very clear when he came into office that he was most interested in looking at pardoning individuals who were abused, and used by the Biden Department of Justice, and were over-prosecuted by a weaponized DOJ.”

