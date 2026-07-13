FactCheck.org Wins Sigma Delta Chi Award for Fact-Checking

FactCheck.org has won the 2025 Sigma Delta Chi award for fact-checking from the Society of Professional Journalists. This is our fourth win in the fact-checking category and our fifth award from SPJ overall.

Our winning entry of three stories by Senior Writer D’Angelo Gore and Deputy Director Robert Farley provided fact-checks about several of President Donald Trump’s tariff claims.

Among the claims examined were the misleading calculations used for “reciprocal tariffs” the president sought to impose on nations around the world, the misleading justification for higher tariffs on imports of European goods, and the repeated, false insistence that the tariffs would be paid by other countries and not American consumers.

“Judges said calling out deliberate falsehoods and misstatements is increasingly important in journalism,” SPJ said during the virtual awards ceremony on July 9. “Here, [the president’s] tariff numbers and statements have been carefully analyzed with the facts clearly presented. Important work, well done.”

Previously, FactCheck.org won the 2019, 2020 and 2023 Sigma Delta Chi fact-checking awards. We also won a 2010 SDX non-deadline reporting award for independent news sites for our work on deceptive claims made about federal health care legislation.

The Society of Professional Journalists, originally founded as Sigma Delta Chi, has been honoring outstanding journalism since 1932.

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