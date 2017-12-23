Climate Change, Wall Street, New Tax Law

-
Ask FactCheck
Q: Is Sen. Elizabeth Warren part Native American? Is that how she got jobs as a professor at Ivy League law schools?
A: Warren has not proved that she is part Native American, and no one has proved that she was ever hired because of her alleged racial background.Have a question? Ask us.
