Video: Whoppers of 2017

In this video, we highlight six whoppers — out of a long list — told by politicians in 2017. The president dominated our roundup of the worst falsehoods of the year, so he dominated this video as well.

Trump started his presidency with false claims about the size of the crowd at his inauguration, and went on to make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud costing him the popular vote and former President Barack Obama “tapping my phones.” More recently, the president wrongly claimed that “the rich will not be gaining at all” under his tax overhaul plan.

There were politicians other than Trump who made bogus claims. Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters falsely said that unsubstantiated allegations of “sex actions” made against Trump in a dossier compiled by a former British intelligence officer were “absolutely true.” And former House Speaker Newt Gingrich pushed a conspiracy theory linking the death of a Democratic National Committee staffer to the WikiLeaks release of DNC emails.

For more on these and many other bogus claims from the year, see our full story, “The Whoppers of 2017.”