FactCheck
.org
®
A Project of The Annenberg Public Policy Center
Skip to content
FactCheck
.org
®
Home
Articles
Featured
The Wire
SciCheck
Ask a Question
Ask FactCheck
Ask SciCheck
Viral Spiral
Archives
President Trump
Paul Ryan
Mitch McConnell
Chuck Schumer
Nancy Pelosi
jobs
health care
climate change
immigration
View All
About Us
Our Mission
Our Process
Our Funding
Our Staff
Undergraduate Fellows
Awards
Contact Us
Search
More
Debunking Fake News
FactCheck On the Air
Party Lines
Mailbag
Quiz Archive
2016 Elections
Quiz Archive
State of the Union Quiz
By
FactCheck.org
Posted on
February 3, 2018
Previous Story
No Logan Act Charges Against John Kerry