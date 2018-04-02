It’s International Fact-Checking Day

Today, April 2, is the second annual International Fact-Checking Day. To mark the occasion, we’ve answered several questions from our readers about fact-checking.

We’ve posted our answers in video form on Facebook. Our staff answers these questions:

International Fact-Checking Day is coordinated by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practices in fact-checking around the world. There are 49 signatories, including FactCheck.org, to the IFCN code of principles.

Check out the International Fact-Checking Day website for tip sheets on how to fact-check political claims, social media videos and online information, and a lesson plan for high school students and online course for college students.