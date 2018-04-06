SciCheck Featured on Undark’s Podcast

SciCheck writer Vanessa Schipani recently appeared on Undark magazine’s podcast to discuss her recent article on the effect of media violence on children.

Schipani and David Corcoran, the host of the Undark podcast, discussed what scientists know about the link between violence in video games, movies and other media and real world violence, and how they study this topic.

During the interview, she said there’s evidence to suggest media violence is a risk factor for increased aggression, but there isn’t solid research on whether it causes people to become mass shooters — an important distinction.

She also talked about how her background in philosophy of science helps her evaluate statements politicians make about science. “The way that politicians often twist science has something to do with how they look at the scientific process and the scientific method,” she said.

SciCheck is a project of FactCheck.org.