Vote for Us

The midterm elections are seven months away, but voting for the Webby People’s Voice Award already has begun.

So, if you share our mission of holding politicians accountable, please consider casting a ballot for FactCheck.org in the “News & Politics” category.

Thanks to our dedicated readers, FactCheck.org has won the Webby People’s Voice Award nine times — from 2007 to 2010 and again from 2012 to 2017. We also have been awarded eight Webbys by a panel of judges on behalf of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. We swept both awards in 2017 for best political blog or website.

Voting for the Webby People’s Voice Award is open until April 19 at 11:59 p.m. The other nominees in the News & Politics category this year are PBS NewsHour, The Perspective, the Washington Post and the Intercept.

The 22nd Annual Webby Awards will be held May 14 in New York City.

Thanks for your support over the years.