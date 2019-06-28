Video: FactChecking the Second Debate

In this video, we review some of claims made on June 27 during round two of the first Democratic debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden falsely claimed that President Donald Trump “immediately discontinued” an aid program to Central America, and implied that has caused a surge of immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The aid was reduced about 23% during Trump’s first two years, not discontinued.

Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed that Trump tried to “throw 32 million people off their health care that they have,” a figure that includes people who would choose to no longer purchase insurance if Congress repealed the Affordable Care Act without replacing it.

On the topic of gun control, Rep. Eric Swalwell said he was “the only person on this stage who has voted and passed background checks.” That’s false. A campaign spokesperson said he was referring to “universal background checks,” but even that claim is misleading.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said, inaccurately, that the Green New Deal promises every American a government job. The nonbinding resolution guarantees a job, but not necessarily one in government.

For our complete analysis, read “FactChecking Round Two of the Democratic Debate.”