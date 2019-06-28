Video: FactChecking the Second Debate

In this video, we review some of claims made on June 27 during round two of the first Democratic debate.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden falsely claimed that President Donald Trump “immediately discontinued” an aid program to Central America, and implied that has caused a surge of immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The aid was reduced about 23% during Trump’s first two years, not discontinued.
- Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed that Trump tried to “throw 32 million people off their health care that they have,” a figure that includes people who would choose to no longer purchase insurance if Congress repealed the Affordable Care Act without replacing it.
- On the topic of gun control, Rep. Eric Swalwell said he was “the only person on this stage who has voted and passed background checks.” That’s false. A campaign spokesperson said he was referring to “universal background checks,” but even that claim is misleading.
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said, inaccurately, that the Green New Deal promises every American a government job. The nonbinding resolution guarantees a job, but not necessarily one in government.
For our complete analysis, read “FactChecking Round Two of the Democratic Debate.”