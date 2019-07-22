Mailbag: Electricity Costs

One reader sent us a comment about what should be included when calculating the cost of generating electricity.

In the FactCheck Mailbag, we feature some of the email we receive. Readers can send comments to editor@factcheck.org. Letters may be edited for length.

Costs Should Include Health Care & Climate Change

When comparing energy generation costs [“Does Wind ‘Work’ Without Subsidies?” July 16], please include the increased costs burners impose on us via increased healthcare costs and climate change infrastructure costs. These are subsidies by definition. Not sure why you are leaving them out of fact check articles on energy generation.

Woody Henderson

Idyllwild, California