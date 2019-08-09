Ivanka Didn’t Wear a Swastika in Colorado

Quick Take

A manipulated photo of Ivanka Trump adds a logo that looks like a swastika to her shirt.



Full Story

Ivanka Trump recently posed for a photo with a Colorado sheriff, and she did not wear a Trump logo that mimics a swastika.

The president’s eldest daughter was in Colorado on July 22 to tour Lockheed Martin in Littleton, a visit that had originally been scheduled for May but was cancelled due to a school shooting in nearby Highlands Ranch.

The sheriff of Douglas County, which includes Highlands Ranch, met with Trump on her recent visit and posted a picture of the pair on Twitter.

That picture has been manipulated to make it appear that Trump was wearing a shirt with a logo that looks like the Nazi swastika.

In addition to the photo posted by the sheriff on Twitter, news photos of Trump’s visiting to Lockheed Martin on the same day show she did not wear a logo of any kind, let alone one that looks like a swastika.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. Our previous stories can be found here.

Sources

Spurlock, Tony (@SheriffSpurlock). “Thrilled to visit with Ivanka Trump again during her visit to Colorado. Thankful for her support for law enforcement!” Twitter. 22 Jul 2019.

Sangosti, RJ. “PHOTOS: Ivanka Trump visits Colorado’s Lockheed Martin.” The Denver Post. 22 Jul 2019.