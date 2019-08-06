Mass Killings Across America

At least 144 people have died in 31 mass killings in the United States since the beginning of the year. Most of them, 141, died of gunshot wounds. The ages of victims ranged from 1 to 83.

We mapped the 31 incidents so far this year, using the definition of “mass killing” in federal law and relying on news accounts, as compiled by Gun Violence Archive and verified by us. The federal law defines “mass killing” as “3 or more killings in a single incident.”

The law does not specify if the number of those killed in a “mass killing” should include the shooter if the shooter is among those who died in the incident. We included incidents in which the shooter killed two other people before killing himself, but we did not include his death in the total number of people killed so far this year.