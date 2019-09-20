Video: Tapper on Trump’s Smear of Omar

In this week’s fact-checking video, CNN’s Jake Tapper examines a false tweet promoted by President Donald Trump that purports to show Rep. Ilhan Omar “partying” and “celebrating” on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The video was actually from a Congressional Black Caucus event on Sept. 13.

The tweet the president retweeted to his tens of millions of followers came from conservative commentator Terrence K. Williams, who showed a brief video clip of Omar dancing and then commented, “Ilhan Omar partied on the anniversary of 9/11 because she believes ‘Some People Just Did Somethings.'” Omar is one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

The video of Omar dancing was originally posted by Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. It was from a Congressional Black Caucus event, “Breaking Concrete Ceilings,” hosted by freshmen Congressional Black Caucus women on Sept. 13. It did not take place on the anniversary of 9/11, and had nothing to do with the terrorist attack.

Omar did mark the anniversary of 9/11 in a tweet that said: “September 11th was an attack on all of us. We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil.”

Williams’ tweet has since been deleted.

For more information, read our story “Trump Retweets False Attack on Rep. Omar.” Previous fact-checking videos done in collaboration with CNN’s “State of the Union” can also be found on our website.