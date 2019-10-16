Video: FactChecking October Debate Claims

hat’s only through 2017. Wages have risen further since then.

Steyer and Andrew Yang both exaggerated the number of opioid overdose deaths in the United States by using total drug overdose death figures. Yang also inaccurately attributed all of the deaths to Purdue Pharma.

Sen. Bernie Sanders wrongly claimed that “500,000 people [are] going bankrupt for one reason, they came down with cancer.” But the study he cites says that medical issues contributed to those bankruptcies and were not the sole reason. He also said that “87 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured”

— a figure that includes 19.3 million who were insured but had a gap in coverage in the previous year.