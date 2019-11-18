FactCheck.org Partners with Hearst TV

FactCheck.org’s work during the 2020 election cycle will be featured on Hearst Television Inc. outlets as part of a recent agreement.

Our work and interviews with our staff will air on Hearst TV and radio stations — which include 34 TV and two radio stations reaching 39 states — as well as appear on stations’ websites.

Under the partnership, Hearst’s WJCL 22, an ABC affiliate in Savannah, aired two fact-checking segments in late October, featuring FactCheck.org Managing Editor Lori Robertson. In those segments, Robertson talked about our stories on claims made by President Donald Trump and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff regarding the impeachment inquiry, and our work on assertions about Syria by both Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate.

An ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City, KOCO News 5, was one of numerous Hearst properties that featured our Oct. 31 story, “What We’ve Learned from Impeachment Inquiry,” on its website.

In November, KCRA 3, an NBC affiliate in Sacramento, produced a segment on our story “Trump Again Misunderstands California’s Wildfires,” in which we wrote about the president’s false claim that other states don’t have “close to the level of burn” as California and his inaccurate assertion that poor forest management was to blame for the recent wildfires in the state.

Also, WCVB 5, an ABC affiliate in Boston, posted our story about impeachment polls — “Trump Twists Impeachment Polls” — and a video segment about it. The president said that “if you look at the poll numbers in the swing states, they’re saying, ‘Don’t do this.'” But that depends on what “this” is. In swing state polls, a majority opposes removing Trump from office via impeachment, but a majority supports moving forward with the impeachment inquiry. A number of national polls show more Americans want Trump impeached and removed from office than those who don’t.

For more on these issues, follow the links above to our articles.