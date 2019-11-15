Viral Posts Misidentify Soros’ Son as the Whistleblower

Quick Take

Social media users, including a Republican congressman, falsely identified George Soros’ son, Alexander, as the whistleblower who triggered the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa took to Twitter in the morning on Nov. 14 and misidentified the person who blew the whistle on President Donald Trump.

“Adam Schiff said, ‘I do not know the identity of the whistleblower.’ @RepAdamSchiff here are four strong clues,” King wrote, tagging Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House intelligence committee overseeing the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. King’s tweet included a collage with four photos of a young man posing with prominent Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Several Facebook users posted the same photos earlier this week, falsely claiming that they show the whistleblower.

But the man pictured is not the person who filed the complaint about Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. He’s Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros (himself a frequent target of false claims and conspiracy theories). At least two of the photos — the ones with Pelosi and Clinton — were taken directly from Alexander Soros’ personal Instagram page.

The identity of the whistleblower has not been confirmed, but it’s not Alexander Soros.

As we’ve written before, the whistleblower is a federal employee, or at least was at the time of Trump’s phone conversation with Zelensky this summer. We know that because the whistleblower wrote in the Aug. 12 complaint that he or she had received information about the call this year “[i]n the course of my official duties.”

Alexander Soros, however, has never been a federal employee. He is deputy chair of the Global Board of his father’s Open Society Foundations, and he founded the Alexander Soros Foundation, an organization which “gives out an annual award to activists working at the nexus of environmentalism and human rights.” Plus, according to his personal website, he completed his doctorate at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2018, and has since been a post-doctoral fellow at Bard College, an honorary fellow at Central European University in Budapest, and a visiting fellow at the Institute für die Wissenschaften vom Menschen in Vienna.

He also denied being the whistleblower in a tweet responding to King.

“Pretty sad that a member of Congress @SteveKingIA promoted the crazy lie and conspiracy theory that I am the whistleblower. The whistleblower has to be a government employee!” Soros wrote.

King has since deleted his tweet featuring photos of Soros.

