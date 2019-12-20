Video: December Democratic Debate Claims

capacity to win,” citing his 80% mayoral reelection victory. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar was correct when she countered that Buttigieg lost by 20 points (actually 24.9 points) in his earlier bid in a statewide race to be Indiana’s treasurer.

Klobuchar said on trade: “95% of our customers are outside of our borders.”

Americans make up only about 5% of the world’s population, but many others can’t afford American goods. Nearly half of all U.S. exports are sold to 20 countries that make up around 6% of the rest of the world’s population, according to the Chamber of Commerce.