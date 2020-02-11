Video: Trump’s Misleading Post on Pelosi Ripping Up SOTU Address

President Donald Trump posted a five-minute-plus video on social media that falsely implied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disrespected a Tuskegee airman and other Americans during the State of the Union.

The social media posts claim to show “powerful American stories ripped to shreds by Nancy Pelosi.” But the Trump video — which has more than 11 million views — was misleadingly edited to make it appear that Pelosi ripped up the president’s speech immediately after he honored the Tuskegee airman, retired Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, and other White House guests.

In fact, the House speaker did not tear up a copy of the president’s Feb. 4 address until the speech was over.

It’s fair game for Trump to claim Pelosi disrespected him by tearing up the speech.

But, as we show in our video, Pelosi stood and clapped for McGee. She clapped at some point for all the White House guests featured in Trump’s video – with the exception of conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh.