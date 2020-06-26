FactCheck.org Wins Sigma Delta Chi Award for Steel Story

FactCheck.org has won a 2019 Sigma Delta Chi Award for fact-checking from the Society of Professional Journalists.

“This award recognizes excellence in fact-checking, in a single work distributed on any platform,” including print, online, TV, radio “or shared by other means, such as in a podcast,” according to SPJ.

The winning entry was our August 2019 story “Trump’s Steel Industry Claims,” written by Lori Robertson and Eugene Kiely. The story took an in-depth look at President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the steel industry went from “dead” or “going out of business” to “thriving” because of the 25% tariffs he imposed on imported steel.

This is our second Sigma Delta Chi Award. The staff of FactCheck.org won the non-deadline reporting award for independent news sites in 2010 for our health care reporting. That entry included five stories.

