DeVos’ Outdated Statistic on School Efforts

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos used an outdated figure in claiming only 10% of school districts had “provided any kind of real curriculum and instruction program” after the coronavirus pandemic caused schools to shut down this spring. That was the case for 82 districts in late March, but by late April, 56% were doing so. In late May, the figure was 67%.

Those figures, from the Center on Reinventing Public Education, reflect the percentage of the 82 districts that provided formal curriculum and instruction.

Those districts, however, weren’t a nationally representative sample. Another analysis, conducted by the same organization and published in June, did include a statistically representative sample of U.S. school districts. It found, using publicly available information, that 33.5% expected all teachers to provide remote instruction, and another 13.2% expected some teachers to do so.

The Center on Reinventing Public Education, housed at the University of Washington Bothell, says it is “a nonpartisan research center open to all possible solutions to measurably improve outcomes for all students.” It says “parent choice is essential but not magic.”

DeVos made the claim during a July 8 coronavirus task force briefing in which she spoke about reopening schools this fall.

DeVos, July 8: There were a number of schools and districts across the country that did an awesome job of transitioning this spring. And there were a lot in which I and state school leaders were disappointed in that they didn’t figure out how to continue to serve their students. Too many of them just gave up. The Center for Reinventing Public Education said that only 10% across the board provided any kind of real curriculum and instruction program.

Robin Lake, the director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education, did say that, as quoted in a March 31 article in U.S. News & World Report. That was shortly after 18 states, plus Washington, D.C., had ordered schools to close and another four recommended it on March 16, according to Education Week. In the days that followed, most other states ordered or recommended closures as well.

U.S. News & World Report, March 31: “Not many yet are providing what you’d consider a real coherent educational program,” says Robin Lake, the director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education, where researchers compiled a database of how teachers and district leaders in 82 school districts that serve more than 9 million children are trying to salvage the school year. “Only 10% across the board are providing any kind of real curriculum and instruction program, which is a little alarming given most of the experts are projecting we’re going to be in this mess for quite some time,” she says. “I don’t mean to pass judgement here. This is a hard, hard problem, but clearly we’re seeing a lot of variation.” While not a representative sample of the entire country, the database does include dozens of the biggest school districts in the U.S., including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami-Dade and more.

Lake based that comment on the results of an analysis of 82 mostly large school districts in urban areas. For the week of March 26, the center found 5% of those districts provided curriculum and instruction and another 5% provided curriculum, instruction and progress monitoring. That’s the source of Lake’s 10% figure, CRPE told FactCheck.org.

But as the chart below from CRPE shows, the number “rapidly improved since late March,” Travis Pillow, the editorial director and a spokesman for CRPE, said in an email to us. “By the end of the spring, the majority of the districts in our analysis were delivering curriculum, instruction and progress monitoring.”