Voting by Mail in the Swing States

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked mail-in voting as “fraudulent” and “corrupt,” even going so far to suggest it might be a reason to postpone the Nov. 3 election. But voters can use that option without giving a reason for doing so in six swing states that are crucial to his reelection bid.

The six — Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — are among the 34 states (plus Washington, D.C.) that have “no excuse” absentee or mail-in voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

About a quarter of ballots cast in the 2018 general elections nationwide were by mail, according to the Election Assistance Commission. (Our map at the bottom of the story shows the percentage of votes cast by mail for each state in the 2018 election.) And mail-in voting has soared during this year’s primaries as the nation struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president has drawn a distinction between absentee voting, which he says is “good,” and mail-in voting. But as we have reported, it’s a distinction without a difference. Voting experts have told us verification is the same for both, and many states consider them the same thing. As we have written, there is no evidence to support the claim that “mailed ballots are corrupt.” Voting experts say the president is exaggerating when he says mail ballots are “fraudulent in many cases.” While the instances of voter fraud via mail-in or absentee ballots are more common than in-person voting fraud, the number of known cases is relatively rare. That said, mail-in ballots are not without problems. Ballots have been rejected because they arrive late, because voters forget to sign them or other errors. Because of a massive increase of mail-in voting, two congressional races in New York City remained undecided nearly six weeks after voters went to the polls. While Trump has crusaded against what he decries as the evils of mail-in voting, he makes an exception for the swing state of Florida.

Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Why is it “Safe and Secure” in the Sunshine State, as Trump claimed in a tweet, and rife with fraud elsewhere? Because, Trump said at a White House briefing, Republicans have been in charge. Trump, Aug. 4: So Florida has got a great Republican governor, and it had a great Republican governor. It’s got Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott — two great governors. And over a long period of time, they’ve been able to get the absentee ballots done extremely professionally. Florida is different from other states. Trump is wrong. In fact, Florida handles mail-in ballots the same way as the other 33 states that allow mail-in voting without a reason. It doesn’t even use the term “absentee ballot” anymore.

None of the six states is sending actual ballots, as opposed to applications, to all voters. To receive mail-in ballots, voters must request them or be on a permanent mail-in voting list.

Here is the situation in those six key swing states, beginning with Florida: Florida In 2002, Florida made it possible for all of the state’s registered voters to vote by mail without giving a reason. In 2016, the state replaced the term “absentee ballot” with “vote-by-mail ballot” in state statutes because it more accurately describes the phenomenon. Voters can request a mail-in ballot by applying online on their county supervisor of elections’ website; writing, emailing or faxing the supervisor of elections; calling the supervisor; or showing up in person. The deadline for requesting that a mail-in ballot be mailed is 5 p.m. 10 days before an election. Voters can also pick up their own mail-in ballots. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. In addition to utilizing the U.S. Postal Service, ballots can be returned at secure drop boxes at supervisor of elections’ main and branch offices and early voting sites. The ballots can’t be dropped off at polling places on Election Day. But if a voter changes his or her mind, the ballot can be cancelled at the polling place, and the voter can exercise his or her franchise the old-fashioned way. Under Florida law, officials can begin verifying ballot signatures 22 days before the election, but the counting starts after the polls close.

In his remarks at the White House, Trump alluded to a “system” in Florida that doesn’t exist.

Trump, Aug. 4: Florida has been working on this for years. And they have a very good system of mail-in — and that would be absentee or even beyond absentee. So, in the case of Florida, there aren’t too many people that would qualify. … And the two governors, between the both of them, they’ve really got a great system of absentee ballots and even the — even in the case of mail-in ballots, the postal services have built up their — you know, it takes a long time.

The system is simply that any voter who wants to vote by mail can do so. So that’s a lot of people who can qualify. And the word “absentee” doesn’t appear in the “Vote-by-Mail” literature.

In 2018, 30.9% of Florida voters voted by mail, according to the Election Assistance Commission. A poll carried out on July 13 and 14 for AARP Florida and the website Florida Politics found that 49% of the state’s voters planned to do so this year.

Trump narrowly won Florida’s 29 electoral votes in 2016, but trails Biden in the polls this year.

Arizona Mail-in voting is a widely accepted part of the political landscape in Arizona, as it is in many Western states. In the 2018 general election, 77.8% of the state’s voters voted by mail, according to the Election Assistance Commission. There are two ways to arrange to vote by mail in the Grand Canyon State. Voters can ask the Arizona secretary of state’s office to add their names to the Permanent Early Voting List, in which case they will be mailed a ballot for each election in which they are eligible to vote. Or they can make a one-time request to the office to vote by mail. An overwhelming majority of the state’s voters — nearly 3 million voters — are on that permanent list, according to the secretary of state’s office. That’s nearly three times as many as those who aren’t. Voters are urged to mail their ballots back at least a week before the election. And if they miss that deadline, or don’t want to take a chance their ballots won’t be delivered in time, there are other options. Voters can drop their ballots off at in-person early voting locations, use ballot drop boxes in some counties, or drop their ballots off on Election Day at a polling place. Those voters don’t have to wait in line; they can use the early-ballot bin. In March, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, asked legislators to allow counties to have voting only by mail, but the proposal went nowhere.

Officials can start tallying the mail-in votes two weeks before Election Day.

