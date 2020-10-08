Video: Highlights of the VP Debate

In this video, we review some of the claims Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence made during the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7.

Harris falsely claimed Trump’s China trade war cost 300,000 manufacturing jobs. The U.S. gained 146,000 factory jobs during the first 18 months after the tariffs took effect.

Pence suggested that it’s unknown what is causing climate change. But scientists have a very good idea of what’s causing climate change: humans.

Harris said President Donald Trump had called the coronavirus “a hoax.” Trump said he was referring to Democrats finding fault with his administration’s response to the coronavirus, not the virus itself.

Pence repeated the false claim that the Obama administration left the Strategic National Stockpile “empty.”

Pence claimed that Biden and Harris “want to abolish fossil fuels and ban fracking.” Biden’s climate change plan calls for a ban on new permitting on public land; most fracking occurs in non-public areas.

For more on these claims and others from the debate, see our story “FactChecking the Vice Presidential Debate.”

