Mailbag: Biden’s Claymont Childhood Home

This week, a reader sent us a comment about our article on social media posts that misquoted former Vice President Joe Biden as saying he grew up in Section 8 housing. Biden actually said he lived in a building in Claymont, Delaware, which “became Section 8 housing much later.”

In the FactCheck Mailbag, we feature some of the email we receive. Readers can send comments to editor@factcheck.org. Letters may be edited for length.

Joe Biden’s Claymont Childhood Home

The statement [“Posts Misquote Biden on Section 8 Housing,” Oct. 22] about Biden’s growing up in Section 8 housing is not exact. Problem is Biden wanted listeners to make the inference that he was poor. Where he grew up had NOTHING to do with Section 8 housing. He wanted people to think his upbringing had some correlation with poverty. It didn’t.

Tom Kakadelis

Pinehurst, North Carolina