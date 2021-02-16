SciCheck Video: The Facts About Fauci and Masks

In this video, we explain how accumulating scientific evidence ultimately led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its guidance on the wearing of face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, continues to be criticized for saying in a March 2020 interview that “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.” But his comments were in line with CDC guidance at the time. The CDC recommended the use of face masks by those who had COVID-19 and their caregivers.

Then, in April, after health officials learned more about how much the virus was being transmitted by people without symptoms, the CDC reversed course and began recommending that everyone wear face coverings in public. At that point, Fauci, too, began encouraging universal mask use.

For more information, see our SciCheck article “Video Wrong About Fauci, COVID-19.”

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org does not accept advertising. We rely on grants and individual donations from people like you. Please consider a donation. Credit card donations may be made through our “Donate” page. If you prefer to give by check, send to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, 202 S. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.