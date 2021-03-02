The Evolving Science of Face Masks and COVID-19

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that members of the public mask up last spring, additional research has backed the use of face masks to combat the coronavirus. While knowledge gaps still remain, experts agree that masks should be used — and increasingly, they are emphasizing the use of better masks.

In our last deep dive into the research on masks in April 2020, we explained that there were some lab studies that supported the idea that masks would be effective against the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2. But direct evidence that face masks prevent transmission of respiratory viruses in a community was limited.

In some ways, that basic takeaway hasn’t changed much. Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, told us that “there is good mechanistic evidence from laboratory studies that masks should have an effect on transmission” and that “evidence from randomized trials has not been consistent with a large effect of masks on transmission, but has been consistent with a small effect of masks on transmission.”

“I continue to believe that mask use will reduce transmission, although mask use alone is not enough to prevent COVID from spreading in a community,” he said in an email.

Some experts remain skeptical that masks — at least the ones used by most people today — have much effect on transmission of SARS-CoV-2, although they still think people should wear them.

Lisa Brosseau, an industrial hygienist consulting with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, doesn’t discount face coverings entirely, but cautions against relying on them. And she thinks people — especially workers potentially exposed for many hours while on the job — should have access to improved ventilation and other preventive measures, along with significantly better masks.

“We, as a society, have been wearing leaky masks,” said John Volckens, an aerosol scientist at Colorado State University who has studied mask performance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “And leaky masks provide much less protection than high-quality, good filter, well-fitting masks.”

The CDC issued new recommendations in February to encourage people to improve the fit and filtration of their masks. Drawing on the findings of lab experiments, the agency suggested layering a cloth mask over a disposable one — a form of “double-masking” — or using a mask fitter or brace, among other options.

Newer Research

Over the last year, additional research has generally supported the notion that face masks can reduce transmission of the virus, although proof is still lacking.

Numerous lab studies, for example, show that masks can partially block exhaled respiratory droplets, which are thought to be the primary way the virus spreads — and may offer some protection to the wearer.

In one study, scientists at the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health tested a variety of face coverings for their ability to prevent the outward spread of particles from a simulated cough. N95 respirators performed the best — blocking 99% of the particles — while medical masks blocked 59% and a cloth mask blocked 51%. The only covering that failed to do much of anything was a face shield, which stopped just 2%.

In another experiment, researchers in Japan evaluated how well different masks on two mannequins that faced one other reduced exposure to the coronavirus. Cotton or surgical masks on the mannequin releasing the virus cut the amount of exposure to the other by 50% or more. If only the exposed mannequin wore such a mask, the protective effect was smaller, but if both wore a mask, transmission decreased by 60% to 70%.

A few epidemiology studies also point to face masks helping to reduce spread of the coronavirus. According to a study of 124 households in Beijing, China, mask-wearing prior to when an infected family member fell ill was associated with a 79% lower risk of spreading the virus to others in the household.

And in an analysis of more than 1,000 people in Thailand who had been in contact with someone with COVID-19, those who reported wearing a mask at all times during that contact were 77% less likely to become infected than those who did not wear masks.

Other indirect evidence comes from studies that have documented associations between self-reported mask wearing and control of the virus in a community, or the implementation of a mask mandate and a subsequent decline in COVID-19 cases or rates of hospitalization.

One study of 15 states and Washington, D.C., identified a 0.9% drop in the daily growth of COVID-19 cases in the first five days following the mask mandate, which grew to a 2.0% daily decrease after 21 days.

In Kansas, which instituted a mask mandate in July but allowed counties to opt out, the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita fell by 6% in areas with mask mandates, but rose by 100% in those without.

Another study in the U.S. did not identify an impact of a mask mandate, but found that a 10% increase in self-reported mask usage was associated with a state being 3.5 times more likely to have control of its epidemic.

One potentially telling example of the power of masks comes from a report about two hair stylists in Missouri. Both had symptoms of COVID-19 but wore masks and are not known to have spread the virus to any of their clients, who also were masked. Of the 139 total customers, 67 agreed to be tested for SARS-CoV-2, and all came back negative.

Each of these studies has limitations. In the hairdresser study, for example, there’s no way to know if masks were the reason why none of the hairdressers’ clients subsequently developed COVID-19 — and it’s possible some of the people who declined to be tested did in fact contract the virus from those interactions.

Similarly, the studies reporting associations between mask use or mask mandates and better COVID-19 metrics also can’t show that masks necessarily drove or contributed to those improvements.