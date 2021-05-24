Mailbag: Gain-of-Function Research

A reader sent us comments on our article on gain-of-function research and whether the federal government helped fund such research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

In the FactCheck Mailbag, we feature some of the email we receive. Readers can send comments to editor@factcheck.org. Letters may be edited for length.

Gain-of-Function Research

I would like to thank Lori Robertson and editorial staff for the article entitled “The Wuhan Lab and the Gain-of-Function Disagreement” [May 21]. It was the most complete, unbiased, and thorough article I have read on the subject. I sincerely appreciate the work that must have gone into preparing the piece.

Stephen Brown

Winneconne, Wisconsin