SciCheck on the Radio

FactCheck.org Managing Editor Lori Robertson discussed several of our recent SciCheck articles on the public radio show “Conversations on Health Care.”

See the audio clips below and links to our full articles for more information.

Vaccinations Among Federal Employees

Federal health officials testified at a Senate committee hearing that about 60% of their employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. But viral online posts misleadingly claimed that half of the employees “are refusing” the vaccines. The officials did not say anyone had refused to get vaccinated.

Vaccines and the Variants

So far, COVID-19 vaccines have been effective against variants of the coronavirus. Scientists are monitoring the situation carefully, with updated or new vaccines a possibility in the future, if need be.

Not a ‘Stanford Study’

Stanford Medicine says it “strongly supports the use of face masks to control the spread of COVID-19.” Yet viral stories circulating in April falsely claimed a “Stanford study” showed that face masks are unsafe and ineffective against COVID-19. The paper, which has since been retracted, is a hypothesis, not a study, from someone with no current affiliation with Stanford.

