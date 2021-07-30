Old Photo of Biden Motorcade Misrepresented Online

His motorcade was greeted in part by a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump, as lehighvalleylive.com documented with photos.



But some are distorting the facts online by purporting that a specific photo — showing Biden’s motorcade seemingly engulfed by pro-Trump flags — is from that July 28 visit. It’s actually from October 2020, in another area of the state.

The photo in question was shared in a series of viral tweets and Facebook posts, racking up thousands of shares.

“Biden motorcade yesterday in Pennsylvania. See any of the 81 million Biden voters? Me neither. #MAGA,” read one tweet.

A July 29 Facebook post from the page “I Love My Freedom,” shared more than 4,000 times, posted the image overlaid with the text: “Biden visited Allentown, PA and look who showed up to greet him!”

A reverse image search shows that the photo in question was actually taken on Oct. 24, 2020.

Getty Images indicates the photo was taken as Biden, then the Democratic nominee for president, traveled to a high school for a campaign event in Dallas, Pennsylvania — some 70 miles from Macungie, where Biden was on July 28.

