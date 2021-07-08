Second Ladies in Combat Zones

In several recent speeches to members of the military, President Joe Biden has sprinkled in a curious piece of trivia about his wife, Jill, saying he thinks she is the only second lady to visit a war zone. She isn’t.

Jill Biden accompanied then-Vice President Biden on a visit to Baghdad over the July 4 holiday in 2010. Second ladies Lynne Cheney visited Iraq in 2008, and Karen Pence visited there in 2019.

Biden’s spousal boast came most recently on July 2 in a naturalization ceremony with essential workers and military service members.

“I was telling our new citizens, in the other room before we came in, that one of my most — I don’t know how to say it — fulfilling moments was, as vice president, when I went over to Saddam Hussein’s god-awful, gaudy palace,” Biden said. “And there were, I think, 167 men and women in uniform standing in that palace. As my wife who — I think, I’m not sure of this — may be the only first lady or second lady to go into a war zone — an active war zone. She was with me, and we both stood there as I was able to swear in every one of those military officers as U.S. citizens.”

Biden made a similar comment in remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and families stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the United Kingdom on June 9.

“I had the great honor of being in and out of Afghanistan and Iraq well over 27, 28 times,” Biden said. “I think Jill is the only second lady in American history who has gone into a war zone — into Baghdad with me as well.”

And he also mentioned it when speaking to service members and their families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, on May 28.

“We’ve traveled all over,” Biden said. “Jill has traveled all over with me and her own visits to service members in Iraq. I think she’s the only second lady ever to go into the middle of a war zone, because she wanted to be there and see you.”

As we said, Jill Biden did accompany her husband, then-Vice President Biden, to visit troops in Baghdad over the July 4 holiday in 2010. According to press accounts, Jill Biden “met with members of the 4th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, and other deployed servicemembers and civilians at Camp Liberty” in Baghdad, and attended a July 4 barbecue celebration.

We couldn’t find any government definition of a “war zone.” But President George H.W. Bush signed an executive order in January 1991 that designated the Arabian Peninsula area, including all of Iraq, a “combat zone,” and it retains that designation to this day.

According to figures kept by iCasualties.org, there were 62 U.S. military fatalities connected to the war in Iraq in 2010, including four in July, the month the Bidens visited.

But Jill Biden was not the first second lady, nor the last, to visit American troops in Iraq.

During a 10-day trip to the Middle East in March 2008, then-Vice President Dick Cheney — accompanied by his wife, Lynne, and daughter, Liz — made surprise stops in Iraq and Afghanistan.