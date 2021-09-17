Social Media Post on Use of Ivermectin for Refugees Lacks Context

SciCheck Digest

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of ivermectin as a treatment for arriving refugees to treat parasitic infections. But a social media post by Dr. Simone Gold, a proponent of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, references the CDC guidance without accurately explaining the reason why refugees are given the drug. The CDC has warned against using ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Ivermectin, an antiparasitic medication for humans and animals, has been a source of controversy in recent months as unfounded claims that the drug is an effective treatment for COVID-19 have gained traction online.

Despite the increasing circulation of these claims, ivermectin is not an authorized treatment for COVID-19. Studies of the drug’s efficacy and safety are ongoing. But, as of now, its use in treating COVID-19 outside of clinical trials is not recommended by the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. (For more, see SciCheck’s “Ongoing Clinical Trials Will Decide Whether (or Not) Ivermectin Is Safe, Effective for COVID-19.”)

A recent Facebook post highlighted a tweet by Dr. Simone Gold, who has advocated the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19, saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “officially recommends administering ivermectin as presumptive therapy (giving medication without a diagnosis) to refugees.”

Gold continues: “The FDA approved it for human use in February 1996. The media’s claim that ivermectin is only a de-wormer for animals is a flat-out lie.”

But by failing to indicate why ivermectin is a recommended treatment for refugees, Gold may leave the false impression that the drug is being used to treat COVID-19.

In fact, some of the comments on the post indicate that readers did get that false impression. For instance, one person commented: “Why does the CDC care more about refugees than the American people?”