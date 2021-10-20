U.S. Is Sending Aid to Independent Groups in Afghanistan, Not the Taliban

Quick Take

The U.S. is providing humanitarian aid through several independent organizations in Afghanistan, but not through the Taliban government. Yet an online article falsely claims that the Biden administration will “send the Taliban millions in US dollars,” and repeats a debunked claim about the cost of U.S. military weapons left after the U.S. withdrawal.

Full Story

Not long after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Aug. 30 explaining that the U.S. would continue to provide aid for the people of Afghanistan.

“The United States will continue to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. Consistent with our sanctions on the Taliban, the aid will not flow through the government, but rather through independent organizations, such as UN agencies and NGOs. And we expect that those efforts will not be impeded by the Taliban or anyone else,” Blinken said.

But Gateway Pundit — a right-leaning website with a history of spreading misinformation — posted a headline on Oct. 10 claiming, “Biden Admin to Send the Taliban Millions in US Dollars After Arming Them with $83 Billion in US Military Weapons.”