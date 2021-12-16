No Credible Evidence COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines ‘Dramatically Increase’ Heart Attack Risk, Contrary to Flawed Abstract

SciCheck Digest

The COVID-19 vaccines administered in the U.S. are not known to increase the risk of heart attack. But social media posts are misinterpreting an abstract in an American Heart Association journal as proof that the vaccine kills. The publisher later issued an “expression of concern” about the abstract “until a suitable correction can be published.”

Full Story

Hundreds of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in the U.S. None of the vaccines authorized or approved for use in the U.S. are known to increase the risk of heart attack in any population.

Rare cases of heart inflammation have been reported, primarily in young men, after receipt of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. But studies have shown the risk is very low and most people recover quickly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks of heart inflammation.

COVID-19, on the other hand, is known to be able to cause heart damage. Some research also suggests that the disease raises the risk of a heart attack and other related cardiovascular events.

A study published in the Lancet, for example, which included nearly 90,000 COVID-19 patients in Sweden and compared them with similar patients who did not have the disease, found that having COVID-19 was associated with more than triple the risk of having a first-time heart attack in the first two weeks after falling ill. The study also identified COVID-19 as a possible risk factor for ischemic stroke.

Yet, several online and social media posts claim mRNA COVID-19 vaccines “dramatically increase” heart attack risk, based on a misrepresented abstract published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation on Nov. 8.

The abstract, which by nature is a brief summary and in this case represented preliminary research that is not peer-reviewed, concludes that “mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.” The abstract is not part of a full scientific paper, and was presented as a poster at AHA’s Scientific Sessions online program on Nov. 13. None of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been linked to thrombosis.

After its publication, AHA was notified about “potential errors” in the abstract, and on Nov. 24, the journal published an ‘expression of concern’ stating it “may not reliable.”

“Specifically, there are several typographical errors, there is no data in the abstract regarding myocardial T-cell infiltration, there are no statistical analyses for significance provided, and the author is not clear that only anecdotal data was used,” the expression of concern says.

Statistical analyses are used by scientists to evaluate the likelihood that a particular result is due to chance or not. In other words, the abstract offered no way to tell if the purported changes following vaccination were actually so different as to not be just a fluke.

The author of the abstract, Dr. Steven R. Gundry, used a cardiac test to calculate the heart attack risk, but the co-developer of the test told FactCheck.org that the test results have been misinterpreted. (More on that later.)

Gundry is a former cardiac surgeon who has attracted critical media attention for creating and promoting a controversial diet that claims lectins, a kind of protein found in most plants, can cause weight gain, inflammation and a set of other health issues. His lectin-free diet has been criticized for its lack of scientific evidence and his association with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop company, which has been accused of spreading dubious health and wellness advice, has also been a source of disapproval. In 2017, his diet was labelled as “the latest pseudoscience diet fad” and the “next gluten.“ He did not reply to our request for comment.

A spokesperson for AHA told FactCheck.org the journal has been in communication with Gundry and that it gave him until the evening of Dec. 3 to provide corrections and an updated abstract. Gundry has submitted a corrected abstract “as part of the back and forth process,” but it has not been finalized or approved, the spokesperson said.

“Until the updated abstract is approved and published the expression of concern will remain in place,” AHA’s Suzanne Grant wrote in an email to FactCheck.org.

But by now the abstract’s conclusions have been widely shared by vaccine opponents, who have mostly disregarded the scientific concerns and presented Gundry’s words as “Proof the Covid Jab is Murder.” According to the article’s metrics as of Dec. 13, the abstract has been cited in 104,417 tweets by 63,079 Twitter users.



A clip of British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra commenting on the abstract and linking the vaccines to heart attacks also went viral, and was later fact-checked by our colleagues at Full Fact and Reuters.

And a video posted on Nov. 25 by John Campbell, a British retired nurse and science educator who has amassed a strong YouTube following during the pandemic, has received over 2 million views. In the video, Dr. Campbell, who has a doctorate in nursing education but is not a physician, reads the abstract and says that if the findings are correct, it would be “incredibly significant.” But are they? He’s not so sure.

Even though Campbell doesn’t mention the expression of concern, he says he’s surprised by the abstract typos, lack of clear data and methodology, and even by the fact that Gundry sells groceries on his website. “I must have worked with about 20 or 30 cardiologists over my career, and I can’t remember any having a grocery facility,” he says 20 minutes into the video.

But opponents of the vaccine have used the video as confirmation that the mRNA vaccines are going to provoke “a massive unimaginable amount of extra heart attacks.”

Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, a pathologist, is the chairman of Predictive Health Diagnostic Company, which owns the cardiac test used by Gundry, called the PULS Cardiac Test. He told us the numbers in the abstract are being misused by vaccine opponents.