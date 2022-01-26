DeSantis Misleads on Omicron-Resistant COVID-19 Antibody Treatments

After the Food and Drug Administration pulled its authorization of two COVID-19 antibody drugs because the treatments are highly unlikely to work against the omicron variant, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida misleadingly claimed the decision had been made “without a shred of clinical data” to support it. There may not be data from patients, but lab studies strongly suggest the treatments will not help omicron-infected people.

On Jan. 24, the FDA announced it was no longer authorizing two COVID-19 monoclonal antibody drugs in the U.S., given evidence that they are “highly unlikely” to work against the now-predominant omicron variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates omicron accounts for 99.9% of coronavirus infections in the country, as of Jan. 22.

“This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be potentially serious, from specific treatment agents that are not expected to provide benefit to patients who have been infected with or exposed to the omicron variant,” the FDA said in a press release explaining its decision.

In statements, the manufacturers of both antibody drugs in question — Eli Lilly and the biotech company Regeneron — said they agreed with the FDA and found the decision appropriate.

The agency said that it would allow the use of the drugs again if another variant comes along that is “susceptible to these treatments,” and pointed health care providers to treatments that are expected to be effective against omicron. Those include two newly authorized antiviral pills, the antiviral remdesivir, and a different monoclonal antibody, Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline’s sotrovimab — although some of these are in short supply.

The state of Florida and its Republican governor, however, were critical of the agency’s move, demanding in a Jan. 24 press release that the government “reverse its sudden and reckless decision” and saying that the state had had to cancel more than 2,000 antibody treatment appointments for the following day.

“This abrupt and unilateral action by the Biden Administration will prevent access to lifesaving treatments for Floridians and Americans,” the release reads, failing to mention that the reason the FDA was suspending its authorization of the drugs was a lack of effectiveness.

“Without a shred of clinical data to support its decision, the Biden Administration has revoked the emergency use authorization for lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments,” DeSantis then wrote in a Jan. 25 tweet. “Floridians have benefited from the state’s treatment sites and their access to treatment shouldn’t be denied based on the whims of a floundering president,” he added.

But DeSantis, who has long advocated antibody treatments — and has not always promoted vaccines with the same vigor — misleads by focusing solely on clinical data. While there may not be studies in people demonstrating that the antibody treatments are now useless, there’s an abundance of other data, including from the companies, that suggest these drugs have little, if any, ability to fight off the omicron variant.

Moreover, much of that evidence has been apparent for a month. The National Institutes of Health’s COVID-19 treatment guidelines have cautioned since Dec. 23 that the drugs are unlikely to be effective against omicron, and advised providing them only when 20% or more of a population is expected to be infected with a different variant, with the “understanding that treatment would be ineffective if they are infected with the Omicron variant.”

On Jan. 19, given the pervasiveness of omicron, the agency revised its guidelines further to recommend against giving the drugs entirely, since “real-time testing to identify rare, non-Omicron variants is not routinely available.” Multiple states, including Florida, have nevertheless continued to provide the drugs to large numbers of people.

Since September, the federal government has been supplying COVID-19 monoclonal therapies to states, based on the COVID-19 caseload and how much a locale has been using the drugs. State and territorial health departments then decide where to send the treatments.

This week, Florida was allocated 3,216 treatment courses of sotrovimab — the only monoclonal that likely remains effective against omicron — which was more than any other state, except for California and Texas. But those doses aren’t enough to replace the loss of the omicron-resistant drugs drugs. Last week, for example, Florida received twice as many treatment courses of the Regeneron and Eli Lilly therapies, combined, as sotrovimab.

Omicron-Resistant Antibody Drugs

The drugs in question are synthetic antibodies that include Regeneron’s REGEN-COV, which is a combination of the antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, and Eli Lilly’s combo of bamlanivimab and etesevimab. Both antibody treatments target the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and can prevent it from entering cells — or at least they could for past versions of the virus.

Earlier clinical trials showed the antibody cocktails, which are either infused intravenously or injected under the skin, reduced the risk of hospitalization or other negative outcomes in high-risk outpatients, leading the FDA to authorize them for non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for developing severe disease. As with any COVID-19 treatment, the monoclonals are not a substitute for vaccination.