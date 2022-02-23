Queen Elizabeth II Carries On with Official Duties, Contrary to Unsubstantiated Report of Her Death

On Feb. 22, the queen canceled her scheduled online engagements as the palace reported that she was still experiencing mild symptoms.

But Hollywood Unlocked, a celebrity gossip publication, posted an unsubstantiated report Feb. 22 on its website and on its Facebook page that the queen had died. The article claimed that Hollywood Unlocked had been exclusively notified about the queen’s passing by a “Source close to the Royal Kingdom.”

Other posts and a YouTube video also spread the unsubstantiated claim.

A Twitter account identifying itself as Hollywood Unlocked apologized on Feb. 23 for publishing the claim, Newsweek reported. But Jason Lee, publisher of Hollywood Unlocked, later called that Twitter account “fake” and said that the story had not been retracted.

Lee wrote on Twitter: “We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace.” The unsubstantiated story remained on Lee’s site on Feb. 23.

There is no evidence, however, that Queen Elizabeth II is dead.

Buckingham Palace told Newsweek that it never responds to rumors of this kind.

The U.K. government has a detailed plan — dubbed Operation LONDON BRIDGE — to release the news in the event of the queen’s passing, Politico reported in September. There is no evidence that the process has been initiated.

It’s also worth noting that the U.K. publication Metro reported the queen held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone on Feb. 23.

And the royal family’s official Twitter account tweeted on Feb. 23 about the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in early June. “There’s 100 days to go until the #PlatinumJubilee celebration Weekend!” the tweet said.

