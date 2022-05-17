Plan B Pills Still Legal in Tennessee and Missouri, Contrary to Social Media Claims

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the document. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

As we wrote, jurisdiction would then go back to the states, likely setting up a patchwork of abortion restrictions and rights across the country.

Meanwhile, the leaked court opinion has sparked misleading interpretations and false claims, including concerns over what “trigger laws” surrounding abortion will entail in several states. A “trigger law” refers to legislation that exists but cannot be enforced unless specific circumstances are met or changed.

Several posts on social media falsely claim that Plan B contraceptive pills have been banned or will be banned through new abortion legislation in Tennessee and Missouri.

“HEY WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT THE FACT THAT TENNESSEE PASSED A BILL THAT REMOVES PLAN B FROM PHARMACY COUNTERS AND MAKES IT PUNISHABLE TO ORDER PLAN B TO YOUR HOUSE BY A $50,000 FINE,” a post shared on Facebook reads in part.

Another Facebook post claims, “Tennessee banned plan b’s we can’t never have nice sht here.”

One Facebook post shifts the focus to Missouri, claiming, “They just banned plan B’s in Missouri. Clearly I don’t use em but y’all be easy.”

But neither Tennessee nor Missouri bans Plan B. Although both states recently passed or advanced legislation restricting access to abortions and abortion pills, Plan B was not included in the laws. The pills are still legal and available and won’t be affected by current bills.

The abortion pill — which is different than Plan B — is a safe and effective way to end an early pregnancy using the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol.

Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill, is an emergency contraceptive used to prevent pregnancy for women who’ve had unprotected sex or whose birth control method has failed, according to the Mayo Clinic. Morning-after pills contain either levonorgestrel or ulipristal acetate.

Tennessee Restricts Abortion Pill, Not Plan B

There are 13 states — including Missouri and Tennessee — that have passed trigger laws to ban abortion if Roe is overturned.

Tennessee’s trigger law, the “Human Life Protection Act,” passed in 2019, makes abortion illegal and a felony for doctors to perform, while women seeking abortions would be exempt from prosecution.

On May 5, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed into law House Bill 2416, or the “Tennessee Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act.” That act replaces Tennessee’s current law restricting abortion pills to use only under the physical supervision of a doctor. The act requires medical clinicians to follow a list of procedures set forth in the bill, including being physically present when abortion pills are administered to a patient — even though federal regulations allow mail delivery nationwide. Federal regulations allow the pills to be sent by mail in any state that doesn’t prohibit the practice.

The delivery of abortion pills by mail is outlawed in Tennessee under the new law. Those who would like to use the pills would be required to visit a doctor in advance, then wait 48 hours before taking the pills under the doctor’s supervision.

The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. It classifies the offense as a Class E felony and, upon conviction, physicians who violate the law may be fined up to $50,000. The legislation also says “criminal penalty will not be assessed against a patient upon whom a chemical abortion is attempted or performed.”