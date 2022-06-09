Posts Misrepresent Status of Paul Pelosi’s DUI Charges

He could face charges of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the Associated Press reported.

But social media posts falsely claimed that all DUI charges against Pelosi have been dropped.

Comedian Rob Schneider shared a tweet on June 8 from Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado claiming that Pelosi’s charges were dropped. A Facebook page called The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, a fan page for the Joe Rogan podcast, shared a screenshot of Schneider’s tweet.

A post on Instagram shows a screenshot of a tweet that reads, “BREAKING: All charges have reportedly been dropped against Paul Pelosi for his DUI crash. Gavin Newsom reportedly intervened at the request of Nancy Pelosi and directly ordered the California Highway Patrol to drop all charges.”

But the posts offer no evidence to support those claims.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley released a statement on June 9 on Facebook saying that the case is still under review.

“At the time, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested Mr. Pelosi (DOB 4/15/40) for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving with a .08% Blood Alcohol Content or Higher. He was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections and cite released,” reads part of the statement.

“Mr. Pelosi agreed to a court date of August 3, 2022, at 8:30 am in Napa County Superior Court. If criminal charges are filed, Mr. Pelosi would be arraigned at that time,” the statement continued. “The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi. This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County.”

The statement added that “no decision has been made at this time” and “any speculation to the contrary is incorrect.”

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office said the media and public will be notified when a decision is made.

