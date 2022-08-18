Poliovirus Found in New York City Wastewater, Not Tap Water

The affected individual was an unvaccinated young adult who developed weakness and paralysis in mid-June after infection with a vaccine-derived strain of poliovirus.

Since 2000, the U.S. has only used the inactivated polio vaccine, which does not contain any live virus and cannot give someone polio. Other countries, however, still use the live attenuated oral vaccine, since it can prevent onward transmission and is better for eradication efforts.

On rare occasions, however, the vaccine virus can replicate in an immunocompromised person or in a larger population and revert back to a virus that can cause paralysis. When this happens, usually after a year or more of circulation, unvaccinated people are at risk of developing polio.

Because the Rockland individual didn’t recently travel internationally, it suggests that there was a chain of transmission within the U.S. that originated with someone who was vaccinated abroad with the oral polio vaccine. Genetic analysis of the person’s poliovirus, which has 10 differences from a vaccine strain, the CDC notes, indicates up to a year of circulation, although the location of that transmission is unknown.

The Rockland polio case was the first in the U.S. since 2013, which occurred in an immunocompromised baby who was given the oral polio vaccine in India — and the first instance of a chain of transmission in America since 2005.

Wastewater surveillance, which has become a more developed public health tool during the COVID-19 pandemic, is useful because it can track the spread of a disease in a community in an anonymous way that’s not dependent on testing or a person identifying symptoms.

That’s important for polio because most people who are infected with the virus don’t have any symptoms. A quarter of people will develop flu-like symptoms, and only a much smaller proportion of people develop more severe symptoms, such as meningitis or paralysis. Paralysis, which can be deadly, occurs in one in 200 people or less, depending on the viral strain (including about one in 1,900 people for the vaccine-derived strain identified in the Rockland case). Only people who develop paralysis are said to have polio.

Per the New York State Department of Health, as of Aug. 12, 20 sewage samples have been genetically linked to the virus identified in the Rockland County polio case, including 13 collected from May through July in the county, as well as seven collected in June or July in neighboring Orange County.

Six other samples from New York City — two in June and four in July — were positive for poliovirus. It is not known yet whether those are also genetically linked to the Rockland County case, but they were a vaccine-derived poliovirus strain.

The wastewater findings are important because they suggest that local transmission of poliovirus is occurring — and underscore the need for people to get vaccinated against the disease.

Polio Vaccination

Most adults in the U.S. were vaccinated against polio as children, but some may have skipped immunization or not be fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, children should get four doses of the vaccine — three doses by 6 through 18 months of age and a fourth dose between 4 through 6 years of age. Three doses of the inactivated polio vaccine are at least 99% effective in preventing polio.

In New York City, only 86.2% of kids 6 months to 5 years of age having received three doses of the vaccine as of this June. In some zip codes, the rate is below 60%.

At around 60% or lower, Rockland and Orange Counties have below-average rates of kids having received three doses of the polio vaccine by 2 years of age. Rockland County is where a measles outbreak occurred in 2018 and 2019, primarily among unvaccinated individuals in the Orthodox Jewish community, which had low measles vaccination rates.

Polio is highly contagious and is spread through contact with feces and to a lesser extent, through infectious droplets from sneezes or coughs.

But polio’s connection to sanitation — as the caption of one of the posts indicates (“anyone who knows the true history of ‘Polio’ knows the correlation it has to sanitation”) — is widely misunderstood.

As we’ve explained before, polio is no longer usually a problem in the U.S. because of vaccination, not improved sanitation. Better sanitation, in fact, made polio more visible in the middle of the last century because before 1910 or so, most people got infected with polio very young, when the risk of paralysis was very low. The threat of the disease was largely eliminated only after widespread vaccination.

Similar Monkeypox Claim

In addition to polio, people on social media have also misinterpreted news of wastewater surveillance for monkeypox virus to mean that that virus was found in drinking water.

An Aug. 8 Facebook post, for example, shares a clip of someone commenting while recording a local news story about a wastewater facility near Atlanta, Georgia, beginning to do surveillance for monkeypox virus.

“They have found monkeypox in the Water,” the post reads, incorrectly implying that the news is concerning and applies to drinking water.

The local news report, however, which was from July 26, didn’t even report that monkeypox virus had been detected in wastewater. It was simply reporting that testing for the virus — in sewage samples — was starting.

“The testing is on WASTEWATER,” Patrick Person, the water quality manager with Fulton County, Georgia, told our fact-checking colleagues at Reuters, when asked about similar posts. “The social media clip you are referring to is false and misleading. Again, we are testing WASTEWATER … The drinking water is 100% safe.”

Earlier this year, we also debunked an elaborate conspiracy theory that incorrectly posited that COVID-19 was caused not by a virus, but by snake venom being spread to the population through drinking water. The supposed link to the water system was the fact that the CDC was helping facilitate wastewater surveillance for COVID-19.

