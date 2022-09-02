Biden’s Campaign-Style Distortions

Biden’s phrase “when you got me elected the first time around” made us wonder whether he meant his election as president in 2020 or his election as vice president in 2008. But the reference to vaccines indicates it’s the former.

What constitutes “one” of the “highest unemployment rates” may be a judgment call, but Biden’s remark could leave a misleading impression about just how bad the economy was doing when he became president. The unemployment rate was 6.7% in November 2020, the month of the election, and remained at that level the following month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s high, and we wrote the economy was “struggling” with “stalled” job growth when Biden was inaugurated. But there have been many times in U.S. history when the unemployment rate was much higher.

Only months prior, for instance, it was as high as 14.7% in April 2020. So it had dropped significantly since the beginning of the economic fallout from the pandemic. For all of Biden’s first term as vice president — a term that began during the Great Recession — the unemployment rate was higher than 6.7%, reaching a peak of 10% in October 2009. The rate was also higher than 6.7% in the mid-1970s, early and mid-1980s, and the early 1990s.

The unemployment rate now stands at 3.7%.

His remark about the deficit “piling up” is fair enough. We wrote at the time of his inauguration: “Biden inherits the biggest federal debt since World War II, and a treasury hemorrhaging trillions more in each year.”

But Biden’s comment that there were “only 2 million vaccines for … the entire country” is a head-scratcher.

The White House referred us to the DNC about his claim, but we haven’t received a response from the committee.

It’s true that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines began slowly. Vaccinations began after Dec. 11, 2020, with the Pfizer/BioNTech and then, a week later, Moderna vaccines. Demand was high, and the supply was low. But not as low as 2 million.

At the time, we wrote that at least 13.6 million Americans had received one or more shots on the day Biden took office, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 2 million of them were fully vaccinated with the two-dose regimen. Perhaps that full-vaccination figure is the source of Biden’s comment, but these numbers are continually updated as new data come in.

By May of this year, when we wrote about a false White House tweet on vaccine supply, the CDC statistics showed nearly 23 million vaccine doses had been administered and about 3.5 million people were fully vaccinated by the day of Biden’s inauguration. Even the CDC archived webpage from that day shows that nearly 36 million vaccine doses had been distributed to U.S. jurisdictions at the time.

We’ve written repeatedly about Biden’s misleading remarks about a low vaccine supply when he became president.

Biden also said that “100 million people” died of COVID-19, but even the global total is nowhere close to that figure. His remarks at another DNC event the same day indicate he may have misspoken.

Biden, Aug. 25, DNC reception: “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that when you go through a period of such uncertainty where things that never happened really — not in our lifetime hadn’t happened before — when you have, you know — you know, 100 million people dying — I mean, dying.”

Global deaths are now at nearly 6.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. There are more than 600 million confirmed cases worldwide, which is likely an undercount given the lack of testing availability early in the pandemic and the use of at-home tests this year.

Biden may have meant to say that 1 million people have died in the United States. The same day, at a DNC rally, he started to say “a hundred” and paused, saying instead “a million people died.” He then repeated the phrase “a million people.”

As of the end of August, 1,040,314 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Attack on the Capitol

Rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, injured approximately 140 law enforcement officers, according to a bipartisan report issued by two Senate committees.

Police officers were beaten with flag poles, pipes and bats, and hit with bricks, frozen water bottles and other objects tossed at them, the report said. Some officers were repeatedly pepper-sprayed.