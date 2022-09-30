Political leanings: Republican/Conservative

2020 total spending: $5.5 million

Our American Century is one of many political committees managed by long-time PAC treasurer Cabell Hobbs.

The super PAC was established in 2012, originally under the name Geaux PAC, by its treasurer, Michael D. Thompson. As a super PAC, officially known as an independent expenditure-only committee, Our American Century advocates for the election or defeat of federal candidates without coordinating with candidates, campaigns or political parties. It can accept unlimited contributions, but it must disclose its donors.

In 2017, Geaux PAC was renamed to Our American Century, and in 2018, Hobbs assumed the role of treasurer. In the three election cycles prior to Hobbs becoming treasurer, the super PAC never raised more than $67,000.

Over his career, Hobbs has worked for numerous committees associated with well-known GOP politicians. He currently serves as treasurer for the John Bolton PAC and assistant treasurer for the Ted Cruz for Senate campaign committee. During the 2004 campaign, Hobbs was the assistant treasurer for the Bush-Cheney ’04 Compliance Committee for Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush and his running mate, Dick Cheney.

In 2020, Our American Century raised nearly $7.7 million, predominantly from two donors: Fred Eshelman, founder of Eshelman Ventures investment company and founding chairman of Furiex Pharmaceuticals, who donated $7 million, and Tim Dunn, CEO of CrownQuest Operating, who contributed $550,000.

Our American Century spent $5.5 million on the 2020 presidential election: $2.1 million in support of then-President Donald Trump, and $3.4 million against the election of Joe Biden.

In December 2020, Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan election watchdog, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission that alleged Our American Century violated the Federal Election Campaign Act when it paid for a Trump campaign ad during the 2020 campaign.

On Aug. 10, the super PAC agreed to pay a $14,000 fine for failing to disclose that it “made six ad buys from Google” for the Trump campaign ad in four swing states in late October, according to a FEC letter to Hobbs. The ad carried a disclaimer that said it was “[p]aid for by Donald J. Trump President, Inc.,” even though the super PAC paid between $5,100 and $251,000 for the ad buys, the FEC said.

In the 2022 election cycle, Our American Century has received over $12 million, as of Aug. 31. Large donors include Steve Wynn, co-founder of Wynn Resorts and former finance chair of the Republican National Committee, and Save America, a Republican leadership PAC formed by Trump. They have contributed $10.35 million and $1 million, respectively.

As of Sept. 30, the super PAC has spent $6.75 million on independent expenditures, including $5 million against 10 Democratic senatorial candidates, since the start of September.

Our American Century has been most active in Pennsylvania, where it is supporting Republican Mehmet Oz for Senate. In total, it has spent over $2 million advocating for the election of Oz and the defeat of his opponents. Mehmet faces Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the Nov. 8 general election.

Fact-checking Our American Century:

GOP Ads Use Outdated Federal Report to Attack Democrats on ‘Higher Taxes’, Sept. 23