Flu Vaccines Given to Prevent Disease, Not Just to Support Pandemic Vaccine Manufacturing

SciCheck Digest

Seasonal influenza vaccines are recommended because they help prevent illness and death. Dr. Robert Malone incorrectly suggested that the annual shots are only given in the U.S. to support vaccine manufacturing in case of an influenza pandemic.

Full Story

Since the 2010-2011 season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu shot, with rare exceptions. This is based on evidence that vaccination can prevent people from getting sick with flu and reduce the severity of disease if someone does fall ill.

For the past 10 flu seasons prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC estimates that on average vaccination has prevented more than 5 million illnesses, over 70,000 hospitalizations and 6,000 deaths each season.

Dr. Robert Malone, however, recently suggested that flu vaccines are given not because they help protect people from flu, but so that manufacturing capacity exists in case of an influenza pandemic.

“The annual influenza vaccine program, if you dig down through all the logic of the federal funding, et cetera, it’s wrapped around the idea that we should force — we should coerce, basically, the population to take a product on an annual basis so that we can maintain warm base manufacturing in case something like 1918 ever happens again,” he said in remarks at a paid event in Florida on Oct. 22, referring to the worst influenza pandemic of the 20th century.

A clip of his comments spread on social media two days later.

Malone, who was speaking at an event featuring members of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, a group that has promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments, has repeatedly been a source of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

He went on to argue that the concern about pandemic flu is misplaced.

“And it’s all built on, basically, a lie: the 1918 outbreak was just driven by a particular influenza virus,” he said. “And there’s a lot of data suggesting that’s absolutely not the case, it was a combination bacterial and viral infection that caused that rampant pneumonia.”

Malone is correct that research, including a 2008 National Institutes of Health study co-authored by Dr. Anthony Fauci, indicates that most of the deaths in the 1918 pandemic were caused by bacterial pneumonia after infection with influenza. But that doesn’t mean that pandemic flu isn’t a worry or that countries shouldn’t try to develop protective vaccines against pandemic flu — it just means countries should also be prepared with bacterial vaccines and antibiotics.

Malone also falsely accused the CDC of classifying all pneumonia deaths as flu deaths “in order to increase the perceived risk of influenza virus.” Because many deaths involving flu are not captured as such on death certificates, the agency estimates the number of people who die each year from influenza using statistical methods.

Manufacturing Claim

Experts told us that the notion that seasonal flu vaccines are recommended only to ensure enough vaccine capacity in the event of a pandemic is incorrect.

An annual flu shot “is recommended for use because it reduces illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths from influenza among those who receive it,” Dr. Jesse L. Goodman, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Georgetown University, told us in an email.

“A potential benefit of the use of seasonal vaccination, but not the reason for its use, is that the production of the vaccines helps keep manufacturing infrastructure and capacity in place that potentially could help respond to future influenza pandemics,” he added.

It’s true that the more people who get the flu vaccine, the bigger the market, the more attractive it is for vaccine makers, which is helpful for maintaining vaccine manufacturing capacity, Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told us.

But that’s true for any vaccine — and isn’t why health authorities recommend the shot.

“The vaccine is safe and effective — it works and benefits individuals. That is why it is recommended,” Adalja said.

The CDC, based on recommendations from its independent advisory panel, first recommended annual flu vaccines for everyone 6 months and older for the 2010-2011 season. Before then, the shots were recommended for higher-risk populations only, as is still done in countries such as the U.K. But by 2009, those groups already accounted for about 85% of the population in the U.S., according to the advisory panel’s published 2010 recommendations.

Adalja said that in 2010, when the shift was made to a universal recommendation, “there was definite talk about how that would help maintain vaccine capacity and increase market size.” Flu vaccine shortages had occurred in recent years, and the H1N1 flu pandemic had also just happened in 2009.

“But vaccine capacity maintenance isn’t why the flu vaccine [is] recommended — it is recommended because it is beneficial,” he said, calling the benefits to vaccine capacity a “good externality.”

The CDC told us it “strongly disagrees” with Malone. “To claim that CDC only recommends annual influenza vaccination to keep a ‘warm base’ for pandemic influenza vaccine production ignores the significant annual burden of seasonal influenza epidemics and the long list of benefits conferred by influenza vaccination,” the agency said in a statement.

The CDC noted that influenza pandemics “are rare events and vary in severity and impact.” They also introduce novel influenza viruses that continue to cause illness and death when they circulate as seasonal viruses, sometimes to a larger degree than in the pandemic. The agency emphasized the numerous ways that flu vaccines help people, including children, pregnant people and newborns, and those with certain chronic conditions, by preventing infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

An HHS spokesperson told us in an email that a federal “pandemic influenza preparedness program” was “a separate effort” from seasonal influenza vaccination, citing several steps taken by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. “In a pandemic, some of the facilities that currently produce seasonal vaccine would produce pandemic vaccine. However, the seasonal effort as a program – FDA approval, CDC recommendation, surveillance, etc. – is separate from BARDA-support pandemic influenza preparedness efforts.”