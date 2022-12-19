Our Annual Fundraising Appeal

It has been a challenging time for fact-checkers. An alarming percentage of people are vulnerable to deceptions, while at the same time knowledge of civics is on the decline.

In the past year, we’ve tried to do our part by providing you the facts on COVID-19, the 2022 midterms, the impact of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the Department of Justice’s investigation of former President Donald Trump and the Biden administration’s legislative agenda.

Next year, partisan tensions will escalate, as the 2024 presidential election begins in earnest and the Republicans take control of the House in a divided Congress.

We are able to cut through the noise and bring you the facts on these topics largely through the support we receive from foundations. We also receive payments from Meta for our work debunking social media misinformation on its platforms.

But it takes more than that to keep FactCheck.org operating. So, each year around this time, we ask for your support.

We started to accept individual donations in 2010, and we have raised nearly $1.5 million since then – mostly in small donations of no more than $25.

Your support has helped us extend the life of FactCheck.org, which will celebrate its 20th year in 2023. It helps pay for valuable projects, including our fellowship program for University of Pennsylvania undergraduates, and fact-checking resources, such as the ad-tracking service we use for our election coverage.

Please consider a donation to FactCheck.org.

Credit card donations may be made through our “Donate” page, which is maintained by the University of Pennsylvania. If you prefer to give by check, send to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, 202 S. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104-3806. Checks can be made payable to “The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania” with a note in the memo field indicating the donation is for FactCheck.org.

FactCheck.org is a project of the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center. The University of Pennsylvania is a 501(c)(3) organization, and your contribution is deductible from U.S. federal income taxes to the full extent allowed by law.

We are committed to transparency. On a quarterly basis, we disclose all donations that we receive of $1,000 or more on our website. (See “Our Funding” page.)

Thank you for all of your support. All of us at FactCheck.org wish you a happy holiday, and a safe and healthy new year.