Video: Hearst on the State of the Union

Hearst Television — one of our media partners — produced this fact-checking video segment featuring our article on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The segment aired on numerous local TV news stations owned and operated by Hearst. It examined Biden’s claims about job creation, inflation and wages, and deficit reduction. For more on these claims and others, see our full story, “FactChecking the State of the Union.”

