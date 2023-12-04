Our Annual Fundraising Appeal

FactCheck.org started 20 years ago this month with one journalist, and a part-time assistant, who had a mission to serve as a “consumer advocate” for voters.

Since then, we have greatly expanded our staff and our mission.

Today, we have nine journalists and four undergraduate fellows. In addition to correcting political misinformation, we tackle distortions of science and social media misinformation. And our stories on health misinformation are now available in Spanish.

We also have diversified our funding sources to meet our growing ambitions.

In 2010, we started to accept individual donations from readers like you. Over the years, your contributions have helped us to extend the life of FactCheck.org. At the end of each year, we hold a fundraising drive that allows us to keep bringing you the facts at a time of increased partisanship and overwhelming social media misinformation.

In 2024, your donations will help us cover the election by defraying the cost of our political ad-tracking service for the presidential and key congressional races. Among other things, your support will also help underwrite our undergraduate fellowship program for students at the University of Pennsylvania, where we are based.

Thank you for your loyal support over the last two decades. We look forward to working on your behalf for another 20 years!