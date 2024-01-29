FactCheck.org Managing Editor on C-SPAN

FactCheck.org Managing Editor Lori Robertson was a guest on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” on Jan. 28. She talked about debunking misinformation in the 2024 election cycle and, more broadly, explained how we do our work.

Tia Mitchell, a Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and a host of the “Washington Journal,” interviewed Lori about recent false and misleading claims we have fact-checked, the use of artificial intelligence in election messaging, and more. Lori also responded to several questions from viewers and listeners.

The full segment is available on C-SPAN’s website.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org does not accept advertising. We rely on grants and individual donations from people like you. Please consider a donation. Credit card donations may be made through our “Donate” page. If you prefer to give by check, send to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, 202 S. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.