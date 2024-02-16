Posts Make Unfounded Claim About Swift and Kelce’s Post-Election Plans

Para leer en español, vea esta traducción de Google Translate.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has endorsed a candidate in the 2024 presidential race as of Feb. 16. But social media posts are making the unfounded claim that the pair said they plan to leave the U.S. if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 election.

The romance between pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce has moved beyond the realms of music and sports and has become a flash point in the world of politics.

The singer-songwriter endorsed the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020, as we’ve written before, and the Biden campaign is hoping for Swift’s support again in the 2024 election.

Kelce, the tight end for the champion Kansas City Chiefs, made his own endorsement in 2023 — for getting COVID-19 and flu vaccinations — by appearing in a Pfizer television ad. His support for getting the COVID-19 vaccine drew a backlash from those opposed to the vaccines, including a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, from commentator Tomi Lahren, who asked, “Is this what happens when you date Taylor Swift?”

Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce embraces girlfriend and singer Taylor Swift following the team’s victory at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images.

As of Feb. 16, neither Swift nor Kelce has made any public political endorsements in the 2024 presidential race.

However, a few days after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, posts on social media made the unfounded claim, “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce say they will leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes President in 2024.”

A Facebook post said, “So now Taylor Swift and her violent boyfriend will leave the country if Trump is re-elected, good.”

The social media posts provide no source for the claim, and we could find no public statements from the performer or the football player about their plans if former President Donald Trump were to win the election in November.

It’s worth noting that Kelce’s current four-year, $57.25 million contract with the Chiefs runs through 2025.

As for Swift, she has an estimated $150 million invested in eight homes in four states in the U.S., according to Elle Decor.

So there is no evidence either is making plans for moving out of the U.S. anytime soon.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. Our previous stories can be found here. Facebook has no control over our editorial content.

