Posts Misrepresent Rescue of Crew from Ship Attacked by Houthis

Para leer en español, vea esta traducción de Google Translate.

Quick Take

A missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi militants damaged a British-owned cargo ship on the Red Sea on Feb. 18 and forced its crew to evacuate. Some social media posts falsely claimed the Houthis “made sure to rescue” the 24-member crew. U.S. Central Command said the crew was rescued by a “coalition warship along with another merchant vessel.”

Full Story

The Houthis, who control much of western Yemen, have attacked more than 50 commercial and military ships since Nov. 19 as the vessels sailed through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The Iran-aligned Houthis said the attacks are in support of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in its war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

As a result of the Houthi attacks, trade routes have been disrupted, causing delays and higher shipping costs as cargo ships bound for the Suez Canal instead go around the southern tip of Africa.

In response to the attacks, the United States has carried out airstrikes since Jan. 12 in Houthi-controlled Yemen, targeting the missiles, drones and rocket launchers used by the militants. The U.S. has also conducted joint operations with the British military.

A picture taken during an organized tour by Yemen’s Houthi militants on Nov. 22, 2023, shows the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, seized by Houthi fighters two days earlier, at a port on the Red Sea. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.

The Houthi attacks caused fires aboard several ships and, in at least one case, crew members were taken hostage. The Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship operated by a Japanese company and linked to an Israeli businessman, was hijacked by the Houthis on Nov. 19 and its 25-person crew were still hostages in Yemen as of Feb. 19.

But some social media posts falsely claimed that the Houthis themselves participated in rescue efforts after attacking a British-owned ship, the MV Rubymar, on Feb. 18.

“Yemen sunk a British ship this week, but made sure to rescue the entire 24-man crew of the RUBYMAR,” YouTube host Richard Medhurst posted to X on Feb. 24. “They’re all safe.” He added, “This is the difference between how they conduct their warfare, and how the US/UK show up and start killing people,” a reference to U.S. and British airstrikes, which the Houthis said killed one person and injured six.

Medhurst’s post, which has been viewed more than 700,000 times, was also shared on Instagram by user @HandsOffYemen, a popular slogan for protesting U.S. intervention in Yemen.

But we could find no evidence that the Houthis rescued the crew of the Rubymar, which included Syrians, Egyptians, Indians and Filipinos, the Washington Post reported.

On Feb. 19, U.S. Central Command posted on X and issued a press release saying that the crew received aid and transport from a “coalition warship along with another merchant vessel.”

U.S. Central Command, Feb. 19: Between 9:30 and 10:45 p.m., Feb. 18, two anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen toward MV Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned bulk carrier. One of the missiles struck the vessel, causing damage. The ship issued a distress call and a coalition warship along with another merchant vessel responded to the call to assist the crew of the MV Rubymar. The crew was transported to a nearby port by the merchant vessel.

In a Feb. 27 phone call, a spokesperson for Central Command told us, in response to the social media posts, “We have no intel supporting the claim that [the Houthis] assisted in the rescue.”

Also, rather than sinking the ship, as the posts claimed, the Houthi attack damaged the Rubymar. The damage caused an 18-mile oil slick, and Central Command said the ship’s cargo of 41,000 tons of fertilizer could spill and lead to an “environmental disaster,” the Associated Press reported.

