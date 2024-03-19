SciCheck Staffer Talks About Combatting Health Misinformation on Social Media

Kate Yandell, a SciCheck staff writer, appeared on the CBS News affiliate in Philadelphia to discuss the dangers of health misinformation on social media platforms.

Stephanie Stahl, a health reporter for CBS News Philadelphia, interviewed Yandell as part of the news station’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court arguments on March 18 in Murthy v. Missouri — a lawsuit brought by Republican-led states that challenges whether the federal government can work with social media platforms to address controversial online posts on topics such as COVID-19 and vaccinations.

In the interview, Yandell told Stahl that health misinformation can be dangerous. Yandell said misinformation “could lead you to take actions that could be harmful for your health, like not vaccinating your children.”

To watch the interview, go to the CBS News report “Philadelphia-based FactCheck.org raises awareness about misinformation for social media users.”

SciCheck is a project of FactCheck.org. To read more about our work correcting health misinformation, see SciCheck’s COVID-19/Vaccination Project.

Editor’s note: SciCheck’s articles providing accurate health information and correcting health misinformation are made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation has no control over FactCheck.org’s editorial decisions, and the views expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation.