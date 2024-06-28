Video: FactChecking Highlights from the Biden-Trump Debate

As we’ve written, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump got more than a few things wrong at the first presidential debate.

Here we provide a fact-checking video of some debate highlights, which include Trump’s remarks on Roe v. Wade and the cost of insulin, and Biden’s remarks on Social Security and taxes paid by billionaires. We also sort out a dispute between the two when they blamed each other for record deficit spending.

For the full story, read “FactChecking the Biden-Trump Debate.”

